Neighbors watch as Newton home goes up in flames Thursday morning

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The smoke from the house fire near SE 3rd and Walnut could be seen and smelled for blocks.

Neighbors watched as a fire, ruled accidental, engulfed the back part of a man’s home at 510 SE 3rd shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday.

“It was a lot of smoke and the flames were shooting high,” Carol Blair said.

Blair was taking her grandchildren home, who live adjacent to the home on fire.

“My sister was scared because she thought our house was going to be on fire, and we had three cats in the house,” said 8-year-old Connor Moran said.

The fire was contained to the property but served as a scary couple of moments for the kids.

“I was crying for life, one for the man who lived here and two our house because we live very close to him,” said 10-year-old Lizzie Moran.

Newton Fire/EMS reports two people were transported to the hospital for injuries. A third person rode along but was uninjured. Both are expected to be okay.

Neighbors in the area say the man who was living at the home was a “salt of the earth” kind of man, and they wish him the best in the rebuilding process.

“I hope he recovers quickly and finds another place to live and stays in the community. He’s a really nice guy,” neighbor Larry Lein said.