WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The city of Maize is expected to get a new manufacturing facility that will create 50 full-time jobs, a news release from the Governor’s office said Wednesday.

Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Company, the nation’s top manufacturer of cast iron and plastic pipe and fittings, will build an $80 million manufacturing facility in Maize, according to the release.

Construction is expected to begin in January 2024, with an expected completion date of early 2025. According to the release, the expansion received local, county and state government support.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to expand our operations in the Midwest,” Hooper Hardison, CEO of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Company, said in the release. “Maize is ideally located in the center of the country to help us better serve our customers. It is also a fast-growing, business-friendly community with an excellent workforce we can draw from to staff our new plant.”

The plant, which is expected to be 134,000 square feet, will have access to the Kansas and Oklahoma Railroad, aiding the company in production of PVC pipes for plumbing and irrigation.

Evergy Inc. worked with Charlotte Pipe to develop infrastructure that will yield financial viability and long-term sustainability.