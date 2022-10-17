WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new aerospace manufacturing facility is coming to south-central Kansas.

Pinnacle Aerospace, LLC, headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, will be investing $14.7 million to build a new facility in Wellington, creating 155 new jobs.

The new facility will build and assemble complex hard metal aerospace components for commercial, general, military, and space industries.

“Pinnacle’s growth in Central Kansas showcases our unparalleled leadership in aerospace and aviation, which has long been a driver of new investment and jobs in our state,” Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said. “My administration will continue doing everything we can to support aerospace businesses and workers by expanding apprenticeship opportunities, offering tax credits, and making historic investments in higher education.”

“We are thrilled to see Pinnacle ready to set up shop in Kansas, the best state for aviation manufacturing,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Our state has a steadfast commitment to attracting and retaining businesses that align with our world-class assets and competitive advantage in the aerospace industry. My sincerest congratulations to Pinnacle for strengthening their aerospace endeavors while delivering good jobs.”

Within the first five years of operation, Pinnacle plans to hire all 155 new employees. This will include working alongside the Cowley College Summer Campus to further expand a high-quality, local workforce.

“We wanted to build our new company here because we knew there was a talented workforce already in place in this community,” said Scott Brown, president of Pinnacle Aerospace.

The Pinnacle management team has over 30 years of experience in aerospace machining and assembly. It is made up of members from Kansas that live in the area and know the importance of local ownership.

“We’ve found the City of Wellington to be very accommodating. They are creative and willing to figure out solutions,” said Gary Oborny, CEO/Chairman of Occidental Management. “We are excited about the opportunity to re-open these facilities and partner with the community to make it a success. We want to see industry in South Central Kansas grow.”

The Kansas Department of Commerce, Sumner County Economic Development, and the City of Wellington all collaborated in creating a pro-business environment to meet Pinnacle’s needs.

“We are pleased that Pinnacle chose to bring their business to Wellington. With the investments being made and the jobs returning, this community and all of Sumner County will benefit for years to come,” Director of Sumner County Economic Development Stacy Davis said.