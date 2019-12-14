New affidavit details gruesome stabbing attack of Wichita woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A chilling affidavit in a Wichita stabbing case that took the life of Devin Cook has been released, detailing her gruesome attack.

Court documents revealed on Friday show Jason McCaleb, charged with first-degree murder, stabbed Cook more than four dozen times.

A probable cause affidavit says McCaleb let Devin Cook live in his house for a time, but decided that he wanted the woman out of the residence.

McCaleb called the police, but Wichita police officers could not evict the woman. As officers were leaving the residence, they say they heard Cook yelling and furniture being thrown.

The affidavit said when McCaleb opened the door, he was covered in blood and told officers that he “snapped.”

McCaleb is being held on a 700-thousand-dollar bond.

