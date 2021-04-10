New air of hope: Delano businesses prepare for baseball season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Riverfront is ready the shockers are playing ball to open the stadium this Saturday April 10th. Delano business owners are now getting ready for the rush they say they want to be over prepared. They anticipate several fans will come either before or after the game and enjoy some local snacks.

“There has been a lot of excitement as things are opening up and getting back to normal,” said Owner of Leslie’s Coffee Company, Sarah Leslie.



It’s been nearly more than a year since Delano business owners saw big crowds.

” To me I feel like it’s the St. Patrick’s Day parade because that is our busiest days of the year,” said Owner of Picasso’s Pizzeria, Kurt Schmidt.



And now the day has arrived. This Saturday the first pitch will be thrown at riverfront stadium.



“So it’s going to be interesting, it’s going to be very busy,” said Schmidt.



” I think in general we are all excited about having the stadium officially open and running,” added Leslie.

WSU Shockers will face the Houston Cougars and business owners anticipate the streets will be filled with black and gold.



” I know this is their trial run the first event at the new stadium… Same with us you know we’ve had to hire new people and everything to get them ready for this,” said Schmidt.



Giving Delano owners a new air of hope. After a year of financial struggles.



“It will just be a reminder to people that Delano is still here and has a lot to offer and just bring people back to this area,” said Leslie.



The owner at Picasso’s Pizzeria also added extra staff for this weekend to make sure they are prepared.