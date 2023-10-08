WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There is a new exhibit at the Wichita Art Museum.

The Illuminated Body features artwork from Barbara Earl Thomas.

She uses light as an inspiration to illuminate and animate experiences for people.

Her goal is to create a common ground for the community to come together.

“People will come and see, and they’ll make up their own stories that they will find something that resonates for them,” said Thomas.

She says this is her first time coming to Wichita and that the community has been friendly and memorable.

Another new exhibit is “Fighters for Freedom” by William Johnson.

It is a tribute to the mid-1940s as a tribute to African-American activists and influences working to bring peace to the world.

His artwork acknowledges racism, violence and oppression that’s been overcome.