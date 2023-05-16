WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new degree program is coming to Wichita State for students who want to take their American Sign Language (ASL) skills further.

The school announced in a news release Tuesday it will be launching a Bachelor of Arts degree in ASL starting fall 2023.

Students will be able to tailor the degree to their interests by selecting one of three tracks:

The Structure of Language

Language and Culture in Context

Interpreting Methods

“The new degree responds to the need for qualified interpreters, and the need to bring an awareness of signed languages as natural languages, just as sophisticated, expressive and beautiful as spoken languages,” Andrew Hippisley, dean, Fairmount College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, said in the release. “ASL will be a sister language to Spanish, French and German.”

The need for certified interpreters in Kansas has increased, WSU says, and the program will help grow the pipeline in the state of Kansas. Candidates to become interpreters by taking the Certified Deaf Interpreter Exam are now required to hold a bachelor’s degree.

Previously, there was only one school in the state where students could train for that certification. Now, Wichita State becomes the second.

Career paths following the completion of the degree include social work, education, health care, criminal justice, human resources, counseling and more.