WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita announced on Wednesday that Troy Anderson, AICP, was hired as the new Assistant City Manager for Development Services.

As Assistant City Manager, the City says Anderson will guide efforts for continued smart growth, economic development and prosperity for residents, commercial development endeavors, and coordinating and overseeing planning, housing, building and construction services, and utilities and engineering.



Anderson enters the position after former Assistant City Manager Scot Rigby was named the City Manager of Edmond, Oklahoma in April of 2022. Anderson’s previous position was Deputy Chief of Staff for the City of Omaha, NE, in a primarily economic development role. Anderson also successfully served as the Executive Director for the Omaha Municipal Land Bank in Omaha and was previously the Director of Planning in Fremont, NE.



“Mr. Anderson comes to the City of Wichita with an extensive economic development background as well as, notably, a strong history of success with managing land banks. His experience working with developers and communities to attract opportunities and spur catalytic investments will help Wichita as we continue to focus on dynamic growth and expansion across the City,” said City Manager Robert Layton.

Anderson is a certified property maintenance and housing inspector, and residential building, mechanical, electrical and plumbing inspector. He is a member of the American Planning Association and the American Institute of Certified Planners and has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Arkansas and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington.

He is expected to join the City on August 22.