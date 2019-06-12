New ballpark master plan proposes turning area west of new stadium into parking lot, residents upset

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Robert Gaida can see the new baseball stadium construction from his backyard on Oak Street where he’s lived for the past 23 years.

“Yea, I’ve been watching it everyday through the window,” said Gaida.

Now, he’s watching and worried that the latest plans for the new stadium may force him and his neighbors to look for some place else to live.

“I didn’t like it, and nobody on this block likes it,” said Gaida.

The newest updates to the Ballpark Village Master Plan released Tuesday includes possibly turning about two blocks west of the new stadium from Oak Street and Sycamore to Texas and Maple Street into surface parking lots.

“People expressed a desire for more parking around the stadium, and that’s currently what our plans have changed to include,” said Matthew Williams, Associate Planner, Wichita-Sedgwick County Metropolitan Area Planning Department.

While the plans are still in the works, Gaida says he feels more information should be available to those who live in the area.

“I think they should have come house to house and talked to people or at least have a block meeting or something you know with us personally,” said Gaida.

“Of course, things can change,” said Williams. “This is just a concept for right now, but as of right now, this is what the plan is.”

The Ballpark Village Master Plan will be presented to the Delano Plan Advisory Committee Tuesday, June 18 at 3:30 p.m. in the MAPC Conference Room on the 2nd floor of the Ronald Reagan Building. The address is 271 W. 3rd Street.

Williams said if the plan is approved at Tuesday’s meeting, then it will be presented to city council sometime in August.