WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Beechcraft-Textron has a new plane. Some aviation analysts say the single-engine turboprop, Denali, checks all the right boxes.

“Economical and easier way of operating than a small twin-engine jet,” said aviation analyst Bruce McClelland with the Teal Aviation Group.

The Denali made its air show debut this week in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, at the Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture.

McClelland says the Denali, still in development, is one more case of a plane that will add to the jobs base for Textron. He says that is good news for job security down the road with so many employed at places like Textron and Boeing.

“So the aviation business is still ramping up,” said McClelland. “We’re at about 95% of where we were in 2019. Business jet travel has done quite well.”

McClelland says the Denali will be a good option for someone who has considered a smaller twin-engine jet, a segment that thrived during the pandemic and is still going strong.

“For several plane makers, the problem they have is too much demand for what they can supply,” said McClelland.

He expects the Denali to be a hit for Beechcraft-Textron, especially considering Beechcraft has a long history in the marketplace.

“They’re a leader in this area. I think it’s a smart move on their part.”

McClelland says this is good news, and he also points to the need for bigger jets like the 737 Max, where Boeing wants to ramp up production. Spirit, in Wichita, is a large supplier of the Boeing 737 Max.

“Boeing’s backlog on the 737 is enormous,” said McClelland. “If they could build twice as many planes today, they would sell them.”

The Denali is also expected to incorporate an autoland system in conjunction with Garmin out of the Kansas City area. The plane is expected to have good range, and because there is a turbo on the prop, it will be a fast plane.

On Monday, Beechcraft-Textron’s Senior VP of sales and flight ops publicly talked about the new plane.

“The Denali’s clean-sheet and high-performance design is revolutionizing the single-engine turboprop market,” said Lannie O’Bannion, senior vice president, Sales & Flight Operations. “Beechcraft turboprops are renowned for their versatility and reliability, and I’m thrilled to unveil the newest member of the legendary product family to the world.”