New business is brewing: Sunflower Espresso opens new location during pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With a less restrictive health order in place for Sedgwick County, one local economic analyst says new businesses are brewing.

For the owners of the Sunflower Espresso, it means their dreams are coming true. About a year ago, the coffee shop was operating out of a food truck

Sunflower Espresso was meant to open its doors in 2020, but because of the pandemic, it wasn’t possible.

“All of our large events and many of our events spaces canceled having any food trucks,” said Kate Hutchen, co-owner of Sunflower Espresso.

There was no financial stability to open a new location during that time.



“We were thinking, what’s our next step?” added Hutchens.

They kept up with their mobile shop. One year later they decided to take a leap of faith.

“We said let’s go ahead and move forward with that coffee shop idea that we had been thinking about,” said Hutchens.



Now, with the county backing off restrictions, some say this will allow for a chance to get back to normal.



Both owners believe it was the perfect timing.

“It’s one thing to go to a coffee shop and get your favorite drink in your favorite place and to also be able to enjoy the outdoors,” said Michelle Barrett, Sunflower Espresso co-owner. “And I feel like that is one of the things that makes Sunflower special.”