WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Several new businesses are moving into the Delano district. The boarded-up building at 901 W. Douglas is expected to open back up as a restaurant. It is one of several empty buildings now, that will soon offer new experiences in Delano.

The brick buildings in Delano hold history.

“It’s amazing how we’ve has such a history of mom-and-pop businesses for 150 years. This is where people come to find out if they have the right stuff,” said Delano United Vice President Vincent Hancock.

He says they are always welcoming new business.

“That new restaurant will have a really big set of windows so that you’ll be able to dine inside and may even add some patio dining out to the West,” said Hancock.

Leslie Coffee Co., down the street, is moving out. Pennant Coffee will take over the space in 2024. In partnership with Fox and Ash Barber Shop and Good Company Cocktails, they will provide a unique concept, serving coffee, and cocktails, while offering haircuts.

“We hope to be there for years to come. It’s a great building. It’s a great location. I grew up here, and I used to hang out in Delano all the time as a teenager, so I am excited to bring something to that community,” said Andrew Schwartz, Pennant Coffee.

Signature Studios Photography Studio is also opening its doors this December as a space for photographers to snap their shots.

“Turn Delano into an energetic place and I think bringing photographers who bring tons of clients and tons of families into shoot is really going to help that along,” said Owner of Signature Studios, Mario Montano.

Businesses currently in Delano are looking forward to the added foot traffic the new shops are expected to bring.

There are several open spaces in Delano for new businesses to move in. The expected restaurant is a project by Hayes Co., and they will hopefully provide more information on who will run the location and when it might open.