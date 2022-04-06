WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new customer service center coming to Wichita has claimed they are bringing up to 500 new jobs within the next two years.

Marlowe Companies, Inc. (MCI) calls itself “a holding company for a diverse group of tech-enabled business services.” Through more research, KSN has found that it is a call center.

According to a news release from MCI, the company employs over 5,000 employees and supports over one hundred clients in North America. They intend to hire 300 “full-time-equivalent” employees in the first year of operation and 200 more in the second year.

“During our site location search, we found a strategic, talented labor pool and a real estate solution that met our needs in Wichita, making it a great fit to expand MCI’s footprint in the United States,” CEO Anthony Marlowe said. “Thank you to the Governor’s Office, Greater Wichita Partnership, City of Wichita, Sedgwick County, and the entire State of Kansas for the warm welcome and for being pro-business.”

The center will be located at Towne West Square mall, 4600 W. Kellogg Drive, in the space that used to house Sears, and is investing $1.5 million into the new center.

MCI intends to open the center this month and is hiring now. They will be offering on-site and online training for new hires. For those interested, you can visit their website by clicking here.