New campaign brings awareness to Kansas school bus stop arm law

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Stop on Red, Kids Ahead is a new campaign launched by the Kansas State Department of Education to bring awareness to the Kansas school bus stop arm law.

As Kansas schools gear up for the 2019-2020 school year, it is critical for drivers to be vigilant when school buses are in the vicinity and to obey the law, which requires all motorists to stop when approaching a stopped school bus from either direction when it’s displaying its flashing red lights and stop arm.

Motorists have to remain stopped until the bus is no longer displaying its flashing red lights and stop arm. Violation of the law endangers children and is punishable by a fine and court costs in excess of $420.

In April 17, 2019, Kansas bus drivers reported 1,040 stop arm violations. The data was collected during the Kansas One-Day Stop Arm Violation Count. There were 220 districts and 3,300 buses that participated in this year’s Kansas survey. In April 2018, 214 districts and 3,347 buses participated and reported 1,030 violations. There were 691 violations reported by 188 districts (2,527 buses) in April 2017.

The surveys are conducted every year at the request of the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services, said Keith Dreiling, director of KSDE’s School Bus Safety Unit.

“School bus safety should be a top priority year-round,” Dreiling said. “It is the responsibility of everyone to make sure Kansas students remain safe. School buses remain very safe, but we know that student passengers are most vulnerable when they are outside the bus, so please obey the stop arm law.”

When a school bus stops and activates its stop arm and flashing red lights, all traffic must stop from both directions – despite if it is a two- or four-lane roadway. When a school bus stops and activates its stop arm and flashing red lights on a divided highway with a median separation, traffic approaching the bus from behind must stop.

For more information on the Kansas One-Day Stop Arm Violation Count, click here.

OTHER STORIES ON KSN.COM