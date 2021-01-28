New, cashless exit coming to Wichita turnpike exit

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kanas Turnpike Authority (KTA) is offering drivers a new option at one of its Wichita exits starting Monday.

Drivers on I-35 who take the West US 54/400/Kellogg Avenue exit will no longer have to stop at a tollbooth, even if they don’t have a K-Tag.

Starting the morning of Feb. 1, all drivers will continue driving and merge into westbound traffic. Those with the K-Tag will pay like usual. Those who do not have a K-Tag will have to go online within 10 days to pay the usual toll, or wait until they get a bill and pay a higher amount.

The KTA provided these instructions plus the attached YouTube video:

Drivers traveling on the turnpike will use Exit 53A for West US 54/400/Kellogg Avenue, follow the posted speed limit and slowly merge into westbound traffic Drivers will not stop to pay their toll. Electronic customers will be billed as normal. Instead of paying at a tollbooth, customer who usually pay with cash or card will have 10 days to on online to go online to www.paykta.com. There they can pay for their trip at the cash rate using their license plate, after the trip has been processed. If the toll is not paid within 10 days, a statement will be mailed at a higher rate. Failure to pay the statement will result in a violation statement.

The KTA says this is another milestone in the East Kellogg improvement project which started in August of 2015. The work is expected to be finished late this year if the weather permits.