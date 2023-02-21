Aaron Walker was named the new CEO at the Kansas Humane Society. (Courtesy: Kansas Humane Society)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Humane Society on Tuesday announced the appointment of Aaron Walker as the organization’s next president and CEO.

Walker will start his job at KHS on March 1. He plans to spend his first few months communicating with staff, volunteers, donors and community supporters

According to KHS, Walker has over 20 years of experience and leadership at non-profit organizations.

Walker is excited to bring his experience to the organization.

“I’m looking forward to sharing my passion for our work at the Kansas Humane Society with the community as we continue to enhance services and build a culture of socially responsible animal care throughout Wichita and beyond,” he said.

