New cheese and whey factory to bring 247 jobs to Dodge City

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc. on Wednesday announced a new state-of-the-art cheese and whey protein plant will be coming to Dodge City. The new facility is expected to create 247 new jobs.

The project is estimated to bring an additional $550 million in capital investment and 750 new jobs within a 50-mile radius of Dodge City by late 2023 according to a news release from the company.

Hilmar is expected to break ground on the facility in the summer and be fully operational in 2024. Governor Laura Kelly commented on the new facility.

“Our first-class workforce and central location make Kansas one of the best places in the

nation to do business,” said Gov. Kelly. “It’s great to see another major food manufacturer like Hilmar choose to put their trust in our state and Dodge City for their newest facility.”

Hilmar Cheese Company was founded in 1984 and has customers in more than 50 countries.

The project to bring the factory to the area was a collaborative effort by the State of Kansas Department of Commerce, Department of Ag and Department of Transportation; the City of Dodge City, Ford County, Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation, Black Hills Energy, Victory Electric, United Tel•Com, Dodge City Public Schools USD 443, Dodge City Community College and area agricultural producers.