New chief named for Garden City Police Department

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City announced that Courtney Prewitt has been named Chief of Police for the Garden City Police Department.

Prewitt has worked for the GCPD since May 1999, most recently serving as captain of the patrol division.

Beginning March 29, Prewitt will fill the post vacated by the retirement of Chief Michael Utz. The city conducted a nationwide search to fill the position.

“Our search for the next Chief of Police gave us four highly qualified candidates,” said Assistant City Manager Jennifer Cunningham. “Chief Prewitt has a dynamic leadership quality that will serve the department and community very well. With his law enforcement experience, his wealth of knowledge, and his ability to connect with our community, we are excited for him to serve Garden City as the next Chief of Police.”

Prewitt started his law enforcement career with the Military Police in 2001. He has been serving in the military for the past 20 years and is looking to retire this year. He joined GCPD as a patrol officer, moving through the ranks before being named captain in 2013.

“I am very honored to be given this opportunity to serve the community as the Chief of Police. The men and women of the Garden City Police Department work hard every day to keep our community safe, and I am incredibly proud to be a part of this organization.”

The Garden City Police Department’s mission is “to be valiant in providing professional police service with compassion and integrity.” Prewitt said that the mission statement would not change.