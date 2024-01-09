WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The new Wichita City Council has passed an ordinance on landlords who engage in retaliatory evictions.

The council voted 6-to-1 in favor of the ordinance, which includes fines for landlords who evict paying tenants who complain about unfit living conditions.

The council made changes to the ordinance on Jan. 2 that include increasing the minimum fine for landlords from $250 up to $1,000, with a maximum fine of up to $2,500. They will also be listed on the city housing website for at least two years.

It also would post landlords who have been fined for up to two years on the city’s website. Previously, a Kansas Open Records Act request would have to be filed for the public to find out if a landlord had violated the ordinance. It passed without discussion by the council.

Also, on Tuesday, the council voted on a 4-3 vote to revisit the campaign finance ordinance that was passed by the outgoing council.