New coalition speaks about coronavirus concerns for minorities

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – “Our lives begin to end the moment we become silent to things that matter,” said Senator Oletha Faust-Goudeau, 29th District of Kansas.

Wichita community groups gathered in front of the Sedgwick County Courthouse Wednesday morning to speak up. “For many, many, many years we have been neglected in the African American Northeast community in the City of Wichita,” said Senator Oletha.

Data has shown across the country coronavirus has disproportionately impacted the African American community. In Kansas, 59-percent of the people infected are white and about 11-percent are African American. When you look at the numbers in terms of cases per 100,000 African Americans more than double whites. In regards to deaths about 64-percent are white, while 32-percent are African American. When you factor in the rate per 100,000 African Americans are seven times more likely to die.

“We may be the least of the population, but are we the most of the virus,” said Lavonta Williams, First Vice President of the NAACP Wichita Branch.

The African American Council of Elders Wichita and South Central Kansas, NAACP Wichita Branch, and more are teaming up to make a coalition. “They have awaken a sleeping giant. So whatever is going to be pertaining our community, we will act as one to address whatever issues comes up,” said Terrill Florence, Presiding Elder with the African American Council of Elders Wichita and South Central Kansas.

The coalition sent a letter to city, county, and state officials, voicing concerns and action they want to see. “I want my community to be tested that’s, that’s what we want. Just to make sure that they understand that it’s there and then of course, we do want to see the data. We do want to know exactly what’s going on and where it’s going on and how we can help,” said Williams.





As Kansas begins to re-open, the coalition says now is the perfect time to take action. “If you listen to all the experts, the second round could be far worse. So to be proactive, we need to do so,” said Elder Florence.

