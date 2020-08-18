New Derby elementary school ready for students

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — More than 300 students in Derby are about to start the new school year in a new building.

Stone Creek Elementary, 3012 N. Triple Creek Drive, is welcoming its first class of students in September.

The school features open spaces, bright colors and lots of tech. It boasts a flight deck gathering area, presentation space, even outdoor learning areas.

The principal says she’s thrilled to see the designs come together.

“I can still remember standing in my office, what is now my office when it was dirt, and to think that, man, this is really here, it is kind of breathtaking for me,” said Sandy Rusher, principal.

The school has hand-washing stations. It’s something the principal wanted even before the coronavirus pandemic began.

