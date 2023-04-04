Wichita police are involved in a standoff with a man south of downtown. It is happening at home near Topeka and Orme. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 51-year-old man is in jail on suspicion of aggravated assault; domestic violence, battery; domestic violence, and obstruction.

He was taken into custody Monday following an hours-long standoff that began around 1 a.m. in the 900 block of South Topeka. That’s when a 28-year-old woman called 911 to report a man with a weapon had attacked her.

Police set up a perimeter outside and attempted to make contact with him. During that process, they learned that he had absconded from parol.

A police supervisor spoke with the man for several hours, trying to get him to surrender peacefully. He eventually hung up, but right before told the supervisor not to have officers enter because he had rigged the house with explosives.

The SWAT team and crisis negotiators moved in and attempted to establish contact. Residents of nearby homes were advised to evacuate the area due to the potential danger.

The man eventually surrendered to the police. A search of the home showed no signs of explosives.

Police will present their case to the district attorney in the next few weeks.