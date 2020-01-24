New details released in death of Wichita man last summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSN) – New information was released Thursday in the beating death of a Wichita man last summer.

Haley Collins was found not breathing in a parking lot near 21st and Rock intersection on Aug. 21, 2019.

Steven Speakman is charged with second-degree murder in Collins’ death.

In the probable cause affidavit released to KSN Thursday, witnesses say they heard Collins and Speakman arguing.

They told officers they saw Collins push Speakman and then Speakman punched Collins causing him to fall and hit his head.

In phone calls from the jail, Speakman admits to hitting Collins before blacking out.

Speakman is being held on a 250-thousand-dollar bond.