WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — American Airlines will begin seasonal nonstop service from Wichita to Miami International Airport starting on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The service will operate on Saturdays only through March 30, 2024. The flights will be operated by a 76-seat Embraer-175 aircraft.

Depart ICT at 6:45 a.m.; arrive MIA at 11:20 a.m. (local times)

Depart MIA at 7:30 p.m.; arrive ICT at 10:30 p.m. (local times)

American’s Miami hub currently serves 133 destinations and offers connections to the Caribbean, South America and Europe.

Flights began booking back in July on the carrier.