WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita has named the new director of public works and utilities.

Gary Janzen will assume the role. He served the last 11 years as the assistant director of public works and utilities/engineering.

The City says the director is responsible for maintaining the physical infrastructure and for providing a variety of services to residents. The department manages road paving and maintenance, water utilities, sustainability efforts and more. It is one of the City’s largest departments with 775 employees, an annual operating budget of $263 million, and nearly $1.3 billion in capital improvement projects through 2032.

Janzen takes over the position following the retirement of former director Alan King. He holds a bachelor of science in civil engineering from Kansas State University