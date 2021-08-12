New disc golf course installed at Evergreen Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita Park & Recreation Department has installed a new nine-hole disc golf course at Evergreen Park, 2700 Woodland. The course was installed after a rising interest in the City’s disc golf courses.

The disc golf course was installed after community members approached the City in 2020 about adding an additional disc golf amenity. The Disc Golf Association assisted staff with the layout of the disc golf course.

Since its completion, the new Evergreen disc golf course has had players utilize it on a daily basis. Two-disc golf clinics are currently being planned for this fall where residents can come and learn more about the game. More information will be available at the Evergreen Community Center.

Wichita is ranked as the 16th best disc golf destination in the United States and the second-best in Kansas. Residents can find a disc golf course near them using the mobile app UDisc. The app also allows players to keep score and measure their throws.

Wichita Park & Recreation manages six disc golf courses throughout the city:

Clapp Park – 4611 E. Harry

Cessna West – 5701 E. Kinkaid

Herman Hill – 101 E. Pawnee

Oak Park – 1355 N. Park Dr

West Millbrook – 119 th St West & Taft

St West & Taft Evergreen – 2700 N Woodland

All locations are free to play and players bring their own equipment. A map layout of each course and their locations can be found at Wichita.gov/parkandrec.