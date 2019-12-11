New drug brings hope to the Alzheimer’s community

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A new drug for the Alzheimer’s community could soon have patients living longer and more independently.

That is if the FDA approves the high-dose drug in 2020.

This could change the lives of several residents who have either been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, have mild cognitive impairment or have lost a family member to the disease.

A local resident says her mother was diagnosed when she was in the eighth grade and she feels like she lost her mom not once, but twice.

First, when her mom forgot who she was, then again, at the age of 55 when she died.

“I walked in her room and she thought I was her best friend,” said Taylor Hutton, Alzheimer’s Clinical Research Volunteer. “She didn’t know I was her daughter.”

That is why Hutton says she now fears she also carries the same gene for early-onset Alzheimer’s and volunteers to be in clinical research.

If the new Aducanumab drug is approved by the FDA, Hutton and many other residents could benefit from it.

“This is the first time in over a decade that an Alzheimer’s disease drug will be presented to the FDA,” said Breanna Tucker Program Director for the Alzheimer’s Association.

If approved, she says the drug could help people with mild Alzheimer’s and those with mild cognitive impairment can live longer with more ease.

