New Exploration Place exhibit out of the world

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you have ever wondered what it is like to spend some time in space, now is your chance.

Exploration Place in downtown Wichita debuted a new astronaut exhibit.

The new interactive and hands-on exhibition explores the physical and mental challenges involved in space exploration. It gives visitors a taste of what life is like outside of Earth and its atmosphere. There are 26 exhibits.

“We are in basically the second golden age of space travel, so as we explore commercial space travel, this is just a really fun way for people of all ages to find out what it’s like to live to work in space,” Laura Roddy, Exploration Place director of marketing and development.

“Astronaut” will be showing at Exploration Place through January 2, 2022, and is suitable for all ages. For hours and prices, click here.