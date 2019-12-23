New facility will bring over 300 jobs to Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A new ground beef facility announced they will be coming to Garden City.

Monday morning, Empirical announced they have purchased ground and will soon offer over 300 jobs for production, and it will be the largest investment Empirical has made in its 40 years of business.

This could add a huge economic boom for Garden City, especially with the potential jobs that will come with such a big business in a rural community.

“When we land a project like this, it’s those strong primary jobs that increase our spending, they help our retailers, they help our service providers and everybody does better when we’re able to add more jobs of this quality,” said Finney County Economic Development President Lona DuVall.

DuVall said her next focus is finding more housing and daycare options for the community to prepare.

Hotel, restaurant and housing owner, Amro Samy, said this will help a lot of local businesses flourish.

“During construction, they’re going to be looking for areas to stay, our restaurants are going to impact our income, it’s going to be great for our wait staff for the tips that come in, our rentals, it’s going to be huge for our rentals,” said Samy.

The company said they plan to be fully operational between 2022 and 2023 and DuVall said she looks forward to seeing the community grow.

