New fire chief named in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Kan (KSNW) – Garden City announced the city’s new fire chief on Tuesday. Jon Irsik will fill the position vacated by the resignation of Chief Bill Beaty earlier this year.

Irsik currently serves as interim battalion chief for the Garden City Fire Department and has 17 years of experience in the fire service. He started his career in 2004 as a firefighter before moving through the ranks.

“I am honored to be selected as the next fire chief for Garden City Fire Department. I am committed, not only to the success of the department where I have dedicated my career but also to the community that I have called home for my entire life,” Irsik said. “I look forward to continued progression for the department to better serve our great cit

Irsik is a native of Garden City and holds an associate degree in fire science from Garden City Community College.