WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department unanimously approved five new fire trucks and the equipment that goes along with them at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The trucks, totaling $4.06 million, will be financed through general obligation bonds. The equipment to go along with those trucks will cost about $406,227.

The engines that will be replaced are 2005 and 2006 models. The fire chief said all are past the replacement schedule.

Also, at the meeting, the council voted 7-0 to approve a League 42 donation for the design and construction of a fourth ballfield at McAdams Park.

Since the league’s inception in July 2013, it has grown from 16 teams and 200 players to 43 teams with 600 players.

League 42 raised funds to pay for the project.

Bob Lutz, executive director of League 42, told the council there is more in the works.

“We are adding a learning center just across the street at 1212 East 17th. We expect it to be open later this year. We do want to renovate the two existing big fields at some point once we get the money raised as well with artificial turf there,” Lutz said.

The new field will be completed by April 2023 and will be donated to the city.