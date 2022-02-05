WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A GED program will soon be available to the public at the Evergreen Recreation Center and Library.

This week, KSN’s Andrea Herrera talked with those behind the new program about what it will bring to the community. The program’s main goal is to help Wichitans and residents around the area thrive and become self-sufficient citizens.

“Sometimes, especially in this day in age, it’s tough to really grasp those ideas of, you know, ‘We can do this, or we can accomplish that,’” said Yamir Lozada, director of Next Step Alliance.

Lozada will be working hand in hand with the executive director of Empower, Ariel Rodriguez, to help bring this program to the community.

“It is an important resource for the north end to create accessibility for our local neighbors to be able to advance their skills and education levels,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said this project has been in the works for over a year.

“It’s exciting to see that students can walk right in and access this. That’s really one of the big pieces behind Empower,” said Rodriguez.



Both directors said it was essential to create a program that can help a community that is often under-served, saying many individuals don’t have a lot of opportunities to continue their education.



“It’s going to bring the ignition to help the Hispanic community get out of their comfort zone because you know it’s something new,” said Lozada. “It’s really going to be something special that is going to impact many people to come.”

Enrollment for this new GED program will begin Feb. 28 and will run until March 3, with classes starting in March at the Evergreen Recreation and Library. The cost for the whole school year is $50. The course duration is different for each student who will decide when they feel ready to take the GED exam. Once they are, they can schedule a testing session.

“With our GED program, not only will they get that face-to-face instruction or digital if that’s an option that they want to part take in, but they’re going to be exposed in a wonderful adult education program that is full or resources,” said Lozada.

For more information, you can check out Next Step Alliance’s website.



