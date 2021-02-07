New Health Order helps bars and restaurants prepare for BIG GAME

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– New Sedgwick County Health order started at midnight last night, just in time for local restaurants to prepare for fans to enjoy the big game in person.



KSN talked with bar and restaurant staff this weekend who say they’re excited for some safe social interaction. Staff at The Rusty Nail and Hurricane Bar and Grill say it’s been quite some time since they have been able to host events like these because of the pandemic.

So, they are very excited about it. Both locations have sanitized their restaurants several times and say they have enough space for people to watch the game, and still be socially distanced.

They have also started taking reservation for groups of 8 people or more.

“A lot of people have already been talking about coming in here for super bowl we are excited we love to have parties,” said employee at The Rusty Nail, Celeste Malone

“So, we have different activities, we are going to give away prizes, we have some great food specials,” said Owner of Hurricane bar and grill, Luis López

People will still be asked to wear mask inside the buildings when entering or getting up from their seat.

