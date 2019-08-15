New hospital opens in Derby

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – It was 150 years in the making, but now Derby’s first hospital is officially open.

A ribbon cutting and open house was held Wednesday at Rock Regional Hospital on north Rock Road in Derby.

The hospital features a six bed emergency room, seven ICU beds, 24 medical surgical beds, four operating rooms and 31 patient beds.

Chief Executive Officer Jason Eitutis says the hospital will focus heavily on cardiology and surgery. “We feel like it will serve Derby and the surrounding communities and will fill a void that has not been filled before.”

Derby Mayor Randy White is also excited for the new hospital, “To be real honest with you, it’s the biggest thing to happen to Derby.”

“The people that benefit from this hospital is the people that walk in the door and need help,” White added.

The hospital had a soft opening on April 24th, opening their emergency department and has seen over 700 patients since then.

Mayor White said jokingly said there were several things they have wanted in Derby for years, “the three H’s…hospital, hotels, and Hobby Lobby,” the opening of the hospital completes that list.

Rock Regional Hospital is a privately owned hospital that is partnered with Ascension Via Christi. They are not in all medical networks yet, but will be soon.