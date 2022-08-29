WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Tag Office is changing its hours of operation again.

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, the tag offices located at 2525 W. Douglas and 5620 E. Kellogg will return to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday hours of operation. Since Spring, the offices had been operating on a 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. schedule.

The Sedgwick County Tag Offices offer many services:

Renewals

Title and registrations

Refunds

Lien releases

One-day permits for inspections

60-day permits

Temporary and permanent disabled placards/plates

Replacement plates/decals

Duplicate registration

Commercial work at fleet and dealers

The Treasurer’s Office also offers online, dropbox and mail payment services.

For more information, call 316-660-9000.

.