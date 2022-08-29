WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Tag Office is changing its hours of operation again.
Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, the tag offices located at 2525 W. Douglas and 5620 E. Kellogg will return to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday hours of operation. Since Spring, the offices had been operating on a 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. schedule.
The Sedgwick County Tag Offices offer many services:
- Renewals
- Title and registrations
- Refunds
- Lien releases
- One-day permits for inspections
- 60-day permits
- Temporary and permanent disabled placards/plates
- Replacement plates/decals
- Duplicate registration
- Commercial work at fleet and dealers
The Treasurer’s Office also offers online, dropbox and mail payment services.
For more information, call 316-660-9000.
.