WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The transition of power at the head of the Wichita Police Department became more apparent Thursday as the new interim police chief spoke at a news conference.

Interim Wichita Police Chief Troy Livingston speaks to the media on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (KSN Photo)

Interim Wichita Police Chief Troy Livingston spoke about a 21-year-old police recruit who was arrested Wednesday night after a domestic violence disturbance.

Livingston said that for transparency purposes, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate. He did not release any new details.

“I really can’t comment on the investigation since this is a sheriff’s office investigation,” he said.

“The reason I wanted to come out here and share this news with you is because I think it’s important for a department head or a member of the command staff to come out and notify the public when we arrest one of our own,” Livingston said.

He did not take questions from the media yet.

“I know you have some questions about some other things, and I’ll be talking to you in the coming weeks,” he said.

Interim Chief of Police Lemuel Moore (Courtesy City of Wichita)

Some of those other things could be the one former and two current deputy chiefs who are preparing a possible lawsuit against the City of Wichita or the problems with the WPD property and evidence facility.

Livingston took over as interim chief on Tuesday. Since then, former Interim Chief Lemuel “Lem” Moore has been in the office helping with the transition. Moore retires on Friday.

During Thursday’s news conference, Livingston talked about Moore’s service to the City of Wichita.

“I want to congratulate him on his retirement tomorrow,” Livingston said. “He’s worked for the City for a long time, 31 years. He’s served this community honorably, and I won’t be speaking tomorrow because tomorrow is his day.”

Moore announced in August that he planned to retire. Two weeks ago, the City announced Livingston would take over for Moore until a permanent chief is hired. Click here for the latest on the police chief search.