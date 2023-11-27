WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some are concerned about the new iPhone IOS 17 update. It’s called the NameDrop.

“They put out updates all the time because there are important fixes in them,” said tech expert Bill Ramsay. “But it’s important to understand what’s being put onto your device.”

The IOS 17 update offers a new feature that allows AirDrop to transfer phone contacts by simply touching iPhones or Apple Watches together for a very short period of time.

That setting is defaulted to “ON” with the new update when it comes to “Bringing Devices Together.”

If the phones are touching and you tap on “Done,” then the contacts will be automatically shared. The phones also need to still be touching to share the information.

Ramsay explains you need to do your homework with the updates, and many may tap on the “Done” feature without realizing contacts will be quickly shared.

“Oh, it’s extremely important,” said Ramsay. “Never take for granted that any of the manufacturers out there have your best interests at heart when they deploy these things.”

Ramsay said parents need to be aware of the default “ON” setting that comes with new updates.

Parents say they have enough to keep up with their own phones, and keeping on top of your kids’ phones is crucial so information is not swiped by innocently touching phones in public.

“I think that a lot of education needs to be done with our kids to protect them,” said parent Kelli Olson. “There are a lot of dangers out there these days that are hidden from us and from the kids.”

Ramsay points out you can turn it off and not worry about it.

To change the default setting from on to off is a fairly simple process. Go to Settings. Then go to AirDrop. From there, find the “Bringing Devices Together” feature and toggle it off.

“Always learn about updates,” said Ramsay. “Yes, they are necessary. There’s a lot of security upgrades that need to happen. But stay on top of default settings you may not want turned on.”