New Kansas elections head: 'People want things to calm down'
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas state Rep. Scott Schwab is preparing to take over as secretary of state after promising to be less colorful and more focused on nuts-and-bolts administrative details than outgoing Republican incumbent Kris Kobach.
Kobach won the office in 2010 on a platform of rewriting state election laws. He boosted his national profile by championing tough voter identification laws and ran unsuccessfully for governor as a vocal ally of President Donald Trump.
Both Schwab and Kobach are conservative Republicans. But Schwab said in a recent Associated Press interview: "People want things to calm down."
His plan is to focus on improving the day-to-day administration of elections but the Kansas Senate's top Democrat has a proposal to curb the office's power to oversee elections in the state's four most populous counties.
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Illuminations kicks off at Botanica Friday night
- City of Wichita announces Thanksgiving closings,...
- Be wary of thieves during busy shopping season
- 3 men ordered to stand trial in double homicide...
- Homeless man pleads guilty to robbing Topeka...
National / World
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Americans, Canadians are warned not to eat...
- Isolated tribesmen kill American on remote...
- Light rain falling in N California could hurt...
- Genital mutilation charges dismissed in...
- Trump thanks Saudis after defying calls to...