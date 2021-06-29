New Kansas law surrounding Concealed Carry effective July 1

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One of the new laws in Kansas surrounding concealed carry begins on July 1 of this year. Those aged 18 to 20, can concealed carry if they get a license through the state of Kansas.

“This is where Kansas has gone in reference to concealed and unconcealed carrying of firearms,” said Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter. “I’ve not heard of incidents from people carrying unconcealed with road rage and those types of things.”

Easter is referencing the fact that in 2016 Kansas passed concealed carry for those 21 and older.

“Those doing crimes, we have found, are not lawful citizens,” said Easter. “A lot of the violent crime that is taking place right now in Wichita isn’t really innocent victims — it’s a lot of folks that are involved in drugs or been involved in other types of criminal activity.”

The new law says adults aged18, 19, or 20 who concealed carry will need a license from a certified class.

Bullet Stop has been doing classes for years and the company says it agrees with the new law on licensing.

“So there’s a lot of people that have been trained and qualified and actually taken a class to learn what they can and can’t do,” said firearms technician Chris Chambers with Bullet Stop. “It just makes it, everybody’s not running around carrying guns not knowing what they’re doing.”

Chambers says handguns are a hot seller. He also says they have dozens of options for holsters and other safe ways to conceal a weapon.

“We’re talking about maybe 98-percent of the people will never have to use their concealed firearm for anything,” said Chambers. “My boss has been teaching this in classes for a very long time — over and over and over again, you’re not coming to this class to learn to shoot, you’re learning how to conceal this firearm safely.”

Chambers added, “All the time, not putting it in a sock, not just throwing it in a pants pocket, safety.”

Other laws coming on the books starting July 1 include sales tax that Kansas will collect for online sales. Another law includes making it a misdemeanor to deliver more than 10 advanced voting ballots for others.

Easter, meanwhile, says laws get changed, and he’s all for more changes.

“We would like to see changes to other laws, yes,” said Easter. “It’s an ongoing process and we will rally to bring positive changes where needed.”