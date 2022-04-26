WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several new Keeper of the Plains statues can be found in Wichita.

On Tuesday, another Keeper debuted in front of Hutton Construction located at 111 N. Sycamore in Delano. It is in celebration of Hutton’s 30th year in business.

The statute was designed and painted by Wichita artist Lindsey Kernodle and evokes a transformation of progress, acknowledging that change requires layers and layers of brave choices. The Keeper is set against an excerpt from “The Hill We Climb” by poet Amanda Gorman.

On April 20, another Keeper of the Plains statue was dedicated at West High School. Student Carlotta Evans decorated the statue as part of her senior project. The piece celebrates her Native American heritage and the culture and history of the West.

“I never thought that I’d be able to give, have the opportunity to show my heritage and my Wichita side and be able to show my dad’s side and my mom’s side, so to give both relationship tribes into it was like, it was great,” said Evans.

The statue was paid for by the alumni association.

