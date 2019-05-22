New law enforcement unit to crack down on cybercrime

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The state of Kansas will create a law enforcement unit designed to combat an increase in computer crime in the state.

The director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the state attorney general said Tuesday online criminal activity is rapidly increasing in Kansas.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the FBI’s internet crime center said losses by Kansas victims of cybercrime increased from $3.9 million in 2015 to $17 million in 2018.

A state budget recently signed by Gov. Laura Kelly includes $1 million for the new investigative group.

KBI Director Kirk Thompson said the money will allow the agency to assign six agents, a supervisor and a crime analyst to the unit.

The KBI agents also will collaborate on computer-oriented cases with the attorney general’s office.

