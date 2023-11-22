WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — New Life Church & Outreach Center of Wichita hosted its monthly produce giveaway and weekly hot meal on Wednesday.

New Life Church & Outreach Center of Wichita Pastor Fred Hayes says the Church partners with the Kansas Food Bank to give away produce once a month.

“We give away produce, much-needed produce in an area that needs this kind of product, super expensive product in most stores,” said Hayes. “We had 5,00 nearly 6,000 pounds of food today.”

The Church gave out a variety of fruits and vegetables.

“Anything from potatoes to papayas, from onions to green onions to leeks, even butterscotch squash,” said Hayes.

Hayes said the Church has been doing the produce giveaway for almost two years.

“We like to say we’re bringing the neighbor back to the hood,” said Hayes.

The Church also serves a hot meal weekly.

“Every Wednesday, we serve a free hot meal,” said Hayes.

There was an influx of people ahead of Thanksgiving.

“People started lining up at noon,” said Hayes. “Looks like we’ve seen already a little over 100 … we’ll probably see a few more than normal.”

Hayes says the Church is an action-centered ministry.

“We like to take action, actively changing things in our neighborhood,” said Hayes. “So give us a call. We want to bless ya, we want to help ya, and if you need help, we’re here.”

New Life Church & Outreach Center of Wichita’s phone number is 316-358-0123. They are located at 1156 N. Oliver.