New M&M flavors rolling out of Topeka plant

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Three new M&M flavors are rolling out of the Topeka Mars factory.

They are Thai Coconut, English Toffee, and Mexican Jalapeno.

The plant is the only factory to exclusively make the three new flavors.

Chocolate lovers can vote for their favorite flavor, and only one will be made permanently.

"And all three of those flavors are really around bringing those countries to life with those flavors. The flavor vote process also is when you vote you get a chance to win a trip to all those countries," said Gavin Kueber, Mars factory.