New mural at Connie’s Mexico Café honors founder of restaurant and Virgin Mary

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A family restaurant that has been a part of Wichita’s north end for nearly 60 years recently got a face lift. KSN News talked to Connie’s Mexico Cafe owners, who shared why the modifications were important for their family.

According to Cici Garcia, the manager of Connie’s Mexico Cafe, the most noticeable change is on the exterior of the restaurant. A mural two stories high pays tribute to Connie, the founder of the restaurant and to the Lady of Guadalupe.

“I just noticed a lot of these murals are going around in the north side and, not only that, we have the largest mural in the nation two blocks away from us, so I said why not tie in another mural and a big one for the north side,” Garcia said.



Since Connie’s launch in 1963, the Garcia family knew they wanted to provide Wichitans with delicious Mexican meals and inform them about their Hispanic heritage along the way.

“We like to share our culture. When they are here watching, they are like that’s so cool. We tell them, ‘Hey, this is what’s going on,’ and they are learning from that. So not only are we providing that for the community but also for our customers too, you know, educating them,” Garcia said.



Garcia and her sisters set a goal to have the mural done before December 12, a day that is dedicated to honoring the Virgin Mary in Mexican culture.

“I knew that I really wanted to memorialize Connie herself and then because there was another painting before of Mary, they wanted to keep that too as kind of part of the legacy of the business, so we just kind of incorporated all these ideas together and then just went big,” said Heather Byers, Wichita muralist.

Byers says for many years, she and her family have been loyal customers of Connie’s Mexico Café. She knows how important this holiday is to the family and was honored to paint it.

“I just hope that I am doing my part to kind of help celebrate the communities that have already been here for generations,” she said.