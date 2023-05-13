WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Holy Family Medical, a nonprofit health care organization, has officially opened a new satellite health clinic in northeast Wichita.

It’s located at Holy Savior Catholic Church and Academy, 3000 E. 13th Street North, and is called Holy Family Fairmount. The grand opening was Saturday.

The church has been working for 20 years to get a health clinic.

Patients of all ages can get help with preventative care, chronic diseases, vision and hearing screenings, breathing treatments for asthma, immunizations, and annual exams.

Holy Family Fairmount Advanced Nurse Practitioner Cheriana Robinson said the area is under-served, and this will help meet health care needs.

“The goal is to be able to let them come to us in a short distance so that we can help them,” Robinson said. “You know, a lot of times in this area, you find people who have hypertension, blood sugar issues, diabetes, and so it is educating them about their disease processes and help them to get those things under control.”

Holy Family Fairmount is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. but hopes to expand the hours in the future.

Insurance is accepted, and they said no one will be turned away.