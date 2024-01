WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council on Tuesday will vote on a new parking plan for downtown Wichita.

The council will take up the plan to overhaul the parking fees and how parking is enforced.

The hourly rate could increase anywhere between 75 cents to $2 an hour.

The plan would upgrade the parking meters to take credit card payments and mobile app platforms.

An independent company would be hired to enforce the parking.

To watch the council meeting at 9 a.m., click here.