HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A new project in Reno County called Project YES (Youth Empowerment Services) works with juvenile offenders ages 10-17.

“A lot of times we hear parents that really are struggling and need or want additional help with their kids,” Jessica Susee, Juvenile Intake and Assessment supervisor, said. “And they have done everything that they know to do, and they just need some additional support.”

The program helps the juveniles to make positive changes and good life choices so they don’t have repeat offenses.

“Meet them where they are, just don’t leave them there,” David Patterson, Project YES director, said. “And so sometimes you got to reach pretty low to pull a kid up and then just keep working with them and try to make sure that you can make some good life choices.”

Participating in the program is voluntary, and they work with youth beginning at intake. Project YES does interviews with the youth to come up with an individual plan for each person.

“Kids who fall into a pattern of behavior, they have a hard time changing, and so the people that are going to be working with them through Project YES will be able to support them, walk alongside them to make some better choices, set some goals for themselves, and hopefully find some successes,” Susee said.

There are five goals that everyone has to meet. Then, the juvenile will have other goals laid out that are personal to them, such as getting a driver’s license, writing a resume, getting a job or setting up a checking account.

“Everything’s very, very individualized,” Patterson said. “The main goal for the state and us is to make sure they don’t have any repeat offenses. Let’s make some life changes now when you’re 16 and 17, as opposed to when you’re 26 or 27.”

The program lasts for 10 months, but Patterson says they will follow them the year after as well.

One of Project YES’s main goals is to build relationships. There will be weekly face-to-face meetings with the juvenile to make sure they are progressing.

“It’s not just a one-and-done, and we hope that they make it so we can continue to keep them going in the right direction,” Patterson said.

Patterson says there is a gap in services between intake and court and getting a court date can take weeks to months.

“Post-Covid, we noticed that the courts are backed up, and when we were at the alternative school, there were students who committed a crime in September, and they didn’t get the court until about February,” Patterson said. “And so, in that short amount of time alone, they committed a couple of other smaller crimes. So we think we can help prevent that and just kind of be the glue that kind of holds that whole thing together.”

Susee says this program fills a gap that has been vacant in the community for a while. She says juvenile offender referrals from law enforcement to intake and assessment have been increasing. From 2020 to 2022, it increased 18%. Detention rates have been decreasing because of Kansas legislation.

“Detention is now reserved and designed to only pose the most serious and high-risk offenders, as it should,” Susee said. “But that means that some of the lower-level offenders aren’t receiving immediate consequences.”

That’s where Project YES can help assist the juvenile.

The state’s goals:

100% of students living at home at the completion of the program

90% of students are in school or working at the completion of the program

80% of no new arrests while in the program and a year after completion of our program

80% of youth successfully complete the program

Everyone Must:

Remain academically eligible

Show progress on their monthly progress report (self-reported, school-reported, probation officer-reported)

Show progress on their weekly parent reports

Complete their community service hours

Attend one workshop day each quarter (driver’s license, checking account, job skills/soft skills, emotional learning, post-high school plans, etc.

Abide by their parent’s curfew rules

Then, the IPS (Individualized Plan of Success) will have another individualized IPS option in which YES, youth and family members pick 5-10 of these, such as:

Career research project

Increased community/school involvement (get involved in something)

Driver’s license

Drug/Alcohol classes

Attend counseling sessions

Establish a mentorship with another adult

ACT prep

Complete a career certification while in high school

Apply for scholarships/FAFSA

Complete their restitution

Obtain a checking/savings account

Set up and follow family chore plans

Attend financial awareness classes

Apply/interview/maintain a job

When all of these are completed, they will have a final meeting with Project YES, the youth and parents to complete the program. They will follow up on a monthly basis for a year.