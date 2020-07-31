New program helps people caught driving with a suspended license or no proof of insurance

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County district attorney is offering a new diversion program for people who are charged with driving while suspended and/or driving with no proof of insurance.

The program is only for drivers who have not had a “driving while suspended” charge in the past 5 years. The charge is also referred to as a DWS.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett says the total cost of the diversion program is $263, and if a defendant completes the education program successfully, the case will be dismissed.

Before, if a person was charged with driving while suspended or no proof of insurance, they had the alternative to return to court a number of times for up to a year to demonstrate their driving privileges were reinstated and they were insured.

Bennett says the diversion program is well-time to lessen the number of people coming to the courthouse each day.

Guidelines and an application for the new diversion program are available at sedgwickcounty.org/district-attorney/forms/.

The program is effective Monday, Aug. 3.

