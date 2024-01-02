WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — New public art will installed on South Commerce Street and South Saint Francis Avenue between East Waterman Street and East Kellogg Drive. Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2024 and be completed in early 2025.

The 17 art features are being created by Williams, Garrison + Miller, and Schmidt.

Concrete Cloud by Eric Schmidt

According to the City of Wichita Department of Public Works & Utilities, Concrete Cloud will be a series of sculptural benches exploring the physical principles of aerodynamics and the motion of electrons. They will be created with cast concrete and will have LED underlighting.

There will be eight benches down South Commerce Street and South Saint Francis Avenue, “providing gathering areas for reflection and further discovery.”

The benches will be paired with other public artworks, which the City says will further reinforce the connection between functional and aesthetic landscape components.

(Courtesy: City of Wichita Department of Public Works & Utilities)

(Courtesy: City of Wichita Department of Public Works & Utilities)

(Courtesy: City of Wichita Department of Public Works & Utilities)

Electric Chameleons by John Harrison and Meghan Miller

According to the City of Wichita Department of Public Works & Utilities, Electric Chameleons will be an interactive installation created from salvaged civic infrastructural equipment that has morphed into nature.

“The colorful rocky additions are inspired by native Winfield limestone, a highly textured strong full of holes and fossils,” the City said. “By merging equipment and stone, the artists hint at an impossible event – the collision of two points in history millions of years apart.”

The sculptural elements will include motion-activated sound and light elements.

(Courtesy: City of Wichita Department of Public Works & Utilities)

(Courtesy: City of Wichita Department of Public Works & Utilities)

(Courtesy: City of Wichita Department of Public Works & Utilities)

Highwire by Kent Williams

According to the City of Wichita Department of Public Works & Utilities, Highwire will be a gateway sculpture that landmarks the district’s north entrance at the corner of South Commerce Street and East Waterman Street, animating place and engaging visitors.

“The sculpture is an engaging play on the historic high wire infrastructure of the district – reflecting and extending the visual context of Commerce Street’s existing power poles with luminous bird-like characters perching 35-40 feet in the sky,” said the City.

The sculpture will be made from weathering steel, polished stainless steel, and polychrome and will have a custom and programmable LEW lighting system.

(Courtesy: City of Wichita Department of Public Works & Utilities)

(Courtesy: City of Wichita Department of Public Works & Utilities)

(Courtesy: City of Wichita Department of Public Works & Utilities)

The Wichita City Council voted 7-0 to approve the revised budget, public art, and change order limit adjustment and adopt the amending resolution. For more details on the agenda item, click here.