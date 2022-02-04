LAWRENCE (KSNT) — A new public health order will be considered by the Douglas County Commission on Feb. 9 concerning masks at events with 500 or more individuals in attendance.

This comes from a recent press release from the City of Lawrence, which states that a new public health order has been recommended by local health officers and Douglas County Unified Command leaders that events containing 500 or more individuals would require that all attendees wear a face covering. The press release states that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to be high in the county, putting a strain on staffing in schools and the health care system.

The release goes on to say that there are 4,157 active COVID-19 cases in Douglas County, according to Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health. This amount is almost seven times higher than what was reported a year ago when there were 612 active cases on Feb. 4, 2021. The new 14-day average for cases is at 193 per day, compared to 27 cases one year ago.

The public health order, if approved, would go into effect on Feb. 10 and remain until March 9 unless otherwise changed by County Commissioners. The current order requiring face masks inside all public spaces in Douglas County would expire.

“Masks are a tool that we can use to help prevent spread of COVID, and it’s especially important to wear them in large crowds where people are likely coming from other communities,” Dr. Thomas Marcellino, county health officer, said. “We want to do everything we can to protect loved ones, our neighbors and the community at large.”

Exemptions to the new public health order would include:

Children ages two and younger.

Persons with a medical condition, mental health condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering.

Persons who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Persons engaged in religious services, ceremonies or activities.

Persons who are seated at a restaurant or other establishment that offers food or beverages while they are actively eating or drinking.

Persons engaged in a court-related proceeding.

The public health order will also be discussed at the commissioner meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 9 at the County Courthouse on 1100 Massachusetts St. Attendees of the commissioner meeting are required to bring a face mask. The meeting will also be available on Zoom for those unable to attend in person. For meeting information, go here.

To see the full emergency public health order and Douglas County COVID information, go here.